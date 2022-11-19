Murderville: Netflix Teases Special Holiday Episode of Comedy Mystery Series

Murderville is returning for a special episode this holiday season. On the Netflix murder mystery-comedy series, senior detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) will investigate the murder of Santa. In the episode, Arnett will be joined by Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, Eliza Coupe, Kurt Braunohler, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Dennice Cisneros, Tawny Newsome, and Courtney Parchman.

The Murderville series debuted in February with sixth episodes. There’s been no word yet on the possibility of a second season, but decisions are typically made within a month or two of a show’s debut. The release of a holiday special 10 months later would seem to indicate that the series may still have a chance of being renewed.

Netflix released more details about the holiday special episode in a press release.

WHO KILLED SANTA? A MURDERVILLE MURDER MYSTERY debuts December 15, only on Netflix. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? But here’s the catch: Bateman and Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case.

