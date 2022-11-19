Doctor Who: Season 14; Millie Gibson Joins BBC and Disney+ Series

Doctor Who has found a companion for season 14. Millie Gibson is joining the series as Ruby Sunday. She will be the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who. Fans will see the pair in action in December 2023 after fans see three specials on BBC featuring David Tennant’s return as the 14th doctor.

Per Doctor Who TV, Gibson said the following about joining the series headed to Disney+:

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Gatwa also spoke about the series and Gibson’s addition to Doctor Who:

“Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Russell T. Davies, series showrunner, also spoke about the addition:

“It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Millie Gibson on Doctor Who next year?