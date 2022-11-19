America’s Got Talent: All-Stars: NBC Announces 2023 Premiere Date and 60 Competing Acts

NBC is kicking off the new year with another spin-off of America’s Got Talent. The peacock network will launch America’s Got Talent: All-Stars on Monday, January 2nd.

The show will feature 60 of the worldwide Got Talent franchise’s past winners, finalists, fan-favorite acts, and viral sensations as they compete for the title. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will judge the acts, while Terry Crews will host.

Each week, 10 acts will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals. The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional act per episode to move on to the finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour finale.

The 60 acts performing in AGT: All-Stars include: aerialist Aidan Bryant (AGT season 16 runner-up), magician Aidan McCann (Britain’s Got Talent 2020), aerialist Alan Silva (AGT season 15), ventriloquist Ana Maria Mărgean (Romania’s Got Talent winner 2021), poet Aneeshwar Kunchala (BGT 2022), singer Archie Williams (AGT season 15), musician Avery Dixon (AGT season 17), comedian Axel Blake (BGT winner 2022), hand balancing group Bello Sisters (AGT season 15), a Capella group Berywam (AGT season 14), extreme variety act Bir Khalsa (AGT season 14), poet Brandon Leake (AGT season 15 winner), extreme variety act Brett Loudermilk (AGT season 15), singer Caly Bevier (AGT season 11), variety act Captain Ruin (Australia’s Got Talent 2019), singer Cristina Rae (AGT season 15), dance group Dance Town Family (AGT season 15), singer Daneliya Tuleshova (AGT season 15), dancer Darius Mabda (Romania’s Got Talent winner 2022), choir Detroit Youth Choir (AGT season 14), music act Divyansh and Manuraj (India’s Got Talent winner 2022), magician Dustin Tavella (AGT season 16 winner), and variety act Dustin’s Dojo (AGT season 9).

Viewers will also see music act Emil and Dariel (AGT season 9), magician Eric Chien (Asia’s Got Talent winner 2019 and AGT season 14), rapper Flau’jae (AGT season 13), variety act Human Fountains (AGT season 13), comedian Jackie Fabulous (AGT season 14), ventriloquist Jamie Leahey (BGT 2022), magician Jasper Cherry (BGT 2021), singer Jeanick Fournier (Canada’s Got Talent winner 2022), singer Jimmie Herrod (AGT season 16), comedian Josh Blue (AGT season 16), magician Keiichi Iwasaki (BGT 2022), singer Keren Montero (Dominicana’s Got Talent winner 2021), singer Kodi Lee (AGT season 14 winner), dance group Light Balance Kids (AGT season 14), magician Lioz (Australia’s Got Talent 2020 and AGT season 10), animal act Lukas and Falco (Das Supertalent winner and AGT season 14), dance group Malevo (AGT season 11), singer Mandy Harvey (AGT season 12 Golden Buzzer), magician Mervant Vera (AGT season 17), comedian Mike E. Winfield (AGT season 17), and dance group Mini Droids (Belgium’s Got Talent winner 2021).

Other competitors include choir Ndlovu Youth Choir (AGT season 14), mentalist Peter Antoniou (AGT season 16), singer Peter Rosalita (AGT season 16), aerialists Power Duo (Philippine’s Got Talent winner 2016), singer Robert Finley (AGT season 14), and magician Sacred Riana (Asia’s Got Talent winner and AGT season 13), singer Sara James (AGT season 17 and Cowell’s Golden Buzzer), variety act Sethward (AGT seasons 15-17), ventriloquist Terry Fator (AGT season 2 winner), singer Tom Ball (BGT 2022), singer Tone the Chief (AGT season 8), ballerina Vitoria Bueno (Das Supertalent 2021), aerialist Vivianna Rossi (AGT season 17), choir Voices of Hope Children’s Choir (AGT season 13), variety act World Taekwondo (AGT season 16) and variety act Yumbo Dump (Asia’s Got Talent and AGT season 13).

What do you think? Do you usually watch America’s Got Talent during the summer months? Are you looking forward to this spin-off series?

