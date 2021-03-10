America’s Got Talent, Making It: NBC Announces Summer 2021 Premiere Dates

NBC is gearing up for a summer of competition. The peacock network has announced that season 16 of America’s Got Talent will return for its 16th season on Tuesday, June 1st. Meanwhile, season three of Making It, which will be comprised of eight episodes, will launch on Thursday, June 3rd.

NBC has also renewed American Ninja Warrior for a 13th season which will debut on Monday, May 31st. Later in the summer, NBC will air the Tokyo Olympics which will take place July 23 – August 8, 2021.

Here are portions of NBC’s press release about America’s Got Talent and Making It:

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT”

The 16th season of “America’s Got Talent” returns on Tuesday, June 1 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews, the dynamic co-star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” also returns as host.

This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the “AGT” stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country

“America’s Got Talent” dominated last summer’s landscape and ranked as the #1 series on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and led NBC to 18-49 wins among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night (excluding sports). The show was the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired.

In addition to being on top of the ratings game, “AGT” is also a digital/social phenomenon, having amassed 2.95 billion views across all digital video platforms in 2020 and was ranked the #3 most-social broadcast series last year.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

“MAKING IT”

From executive producers and Emmy Award-nominated hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” returns for a third season on Thursday, June 3 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT), reuniting two of pop culture’s biggest BFFs and celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us.

This season’s eight episodes highlight how making things brings together communities, friends, neighbors and families, serving as a reminder of the importance of positivity and imagination, which is needed now more than ever.

Eight of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and creative visionary/author Simon Doonan as judges. Jimmy DiResta returns as the Wood Shop Master.

Every episode revolves around a central theme that draws inspiration from hugely popular, nationwide trends in crafting and DIY, which the whole family can enjoy. First, the “faster-craft” round tests their ability to not only work quickly but imaginatively as well. Next, the makers move to the “master craft,” a one-of-a-kind themed challenge in which the competitors will need to use their expertise and innovation in order to assemble a winning craft that fits the theme of that week. New this season is the first-ever Mega Craft challenge, which will span an entire episode and allow the makers to better showcase their skills.

“Making It” blends the atmosphere of a serene outdoor setting and innovative cinematography designed to showcase the beautiful craftsmanship at work. This friendly competition series focuses on the character and camaraderie of the crafting community and through it all, Poehler and Offerman provide heartfelt encouragement, guidance and plenty of laughs.

Last season “Making It” reached 20 million viewers and saw a 130% increase from its live + same day telecast.

Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Nick Offerman, Dave Becky, Pip Wells and Kate Arend will executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.