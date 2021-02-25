America’s Got Talent: Season 16; NBC Confirms Judges’ Return for Summer 2021

The contestants will be new but the faces behind the judges’ table on America’s Got Talent will remain the same for season 16. NBC has announced that Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara will all return this summer and Terry Crews will be back as the talent competition’s host. A premiere date for season 16 will be announced at a later date.

Here are the press notes, which include details on how you can still audition:

MEDIA ALERT: ‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ “America’s Got Talent” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are all returning for season 16 set to air this summer on NBC. Terry Crews will return as the show’s host. To celebrate the return of America’s favorite judging panel, “AGT” will be hosting one final nationwide “Last Chance Audition” for the upcoming season on Saturday, March 6. Interested acts can register now at www.AGTAuditions.com for a virtual audition slot where they will perform live for show producers. The best acts discovered that day will then go on to perform for the “AGT” judges.

The Season 16 premiere date will be announced at a later time. “America’s Got Talent” dominated last summer’s landscape and ranked as the #1 series on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and led NBC to 18-49 wins among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night (excluding sports). The show was the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired. In addition to being on top of the ratings game, “AGT” is also a digital/social phenomenon, having amassed 2.95 billion views across all digital video platforms in 2020 and was ranked the #3 most-social broadcast series last year. “America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

