For its sixth season, the Younger TV show was supposed to Paramount Network. In early spring though, their parent company changed its mind and announced Younger season six would run TV Land. As Viacom has rebranded some cable networks (e.g. Spike became Paramount) and shifted programs between others, Younger was left not only as TV Land’s best performing original series, but also its only remaining one. With all this upheaval between sister stations, will that matter? Will Younger be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A TV Land comedy drama, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis. The series centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a 20-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. This season finds Kelsey (Duff) growing into her position as publisher at Millennial Print. Meanwhile, Liza and Charles (Hermann) are finding their footing, now that he no longer runs the business.

For comparisons: The fifth season of Younger on TV Land averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 670,000 viewers.

2/25/21 update: The Younger TV show has been for a seventh season.