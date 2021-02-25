Vulture Watch

A TV Land romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a 20-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. This season finds Kelsey (Duff) growing into her position as publisher at Millennial Print. Meanwhile, Liza and Charles (Hermann) are finding their footing, now that he no longer runs the business.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Younger averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 580,000 viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 39% and 14%, respectively. Learn how Younger stacks up against other TV Land TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Younger has been renewed for a seventh and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will TV Land cancel or renew Younger for season seven? It has been the Viacom-owned cable network’s best performing original series. After a blood-letting — which saw the cancellation of both Teachers and Nobodies — Younger season six debuted as TV Land’s only remaining original series. It was supposed to move to Paramount Network (which was previously Spike TV), but as the parent company reworked all of its cable nets’ programming, they cancelled that plan. I’m not so sure that ratings will be the biggest factor in deciding Younger‘s fate. I think that it will instead come down to whether they still want to run original programming or not. If they do, another season of Younger could help them establish a new show. If they don’t, Younger may well age out. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsen ratings, but I think this decision will come down to the bigger picture, so subscribe for free Younger cancellation or renewal alerts.

2/25/21 update: The Younger TV show has been for a seventh season.



