Younger: Season Seven; Paramount+ to Begin Airing Final Season in April (Video)

The final season of Younger finally has its premiere date. Season seven of the series will air on Paramount+ in April and a trailer has been released. Viewers will be able to see four episodes on the premiere date, and the remaining installments will arrive on Thursdays after that. The season will air on the TV Land cable channel later this year.

Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis star in the series which follows a single mother (Foster) as she portrays herself as a younger woman to land the job of her dreams.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of Younger in a press release:

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, today announced that the seventh and final season of Darren Star’s critically acclaimed, smash-hit, Younger, will premiere Thursday, April 15. The first four episodes will be available to stream at premiere, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Additionally, the full season will air on TV Land later this year. All six seasons of Younger are currently available to binge on Paramount+. Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled. Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, JAX Media and MTV Entertainment Studios.”

Check out the teaser for season seven of Younger below.

