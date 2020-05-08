Menu

Younger: TV Land Series Spin-off in Development for Hilary Duff

by Jessica Pena,

Younger TV show on TVLand; (canceled or renewed?)

Kelsey Peters may be sticking around. Variety reports Younger creator Darren Starr is developing a spin-off for star Hilary Duff.

Duff plays Kelsey Peters on the TV Land series, which is nearing its seventh and final season. The show stars Sutton Foster as a single mother who passes herself off as a 20-something, to land a job in the publishing industry.

TV Land has not commented on the potential Younger spin-off series, but the seventh and final season of Younger is slated to debut later this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Younger? Would you watch the Hilary Duff spin-off?


