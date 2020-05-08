B Positive: CBS Greenlights New Chuck Lorre Sitcom for 2020-21 Season

Chuck Lorre has a new project for CBS. The network just announced they’ve ordered the Big Bang Theory co-creator’s new TV show, B Positive.

The sitcom is about a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star alongside Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody.

B Positive is set to launch on CBS during the 2020-21 season.

