B Positive: Season One Ratings



The B Positive comedy series comes from Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette. Both have a long list of credits but Lorre specifically has had great success producing successful CBS comedies. Will this new show do well in the ratings and have a long run? Will B Positive be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the B Positive TV show stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell. The story revolves around a man with B-positive blood who needs an organ transplant and finds an unlikely match. Drew (Middleditch) is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former acquaintance from his past who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives.

What do you think? Do you like the B Positive TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?