Broke: Season One Ratings

Actress Pauley Perrette enjoyed a 15 season run on CBS’ extremely successful NCIS series. Now, she has a new series called Broke. Will viewers accept her in this new comedy role and bring big ratings? Will Broke be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family comedy, the Broke TV show stars Perrette, Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Raul Corbo. The series follows a single suburban mother named Jackie (Perrette) who’s struggling to make ends meet while raising her young son, Sammy (Corbo). Their lives are turned upside down when Jackie’s estranged sister, Elizabeth (Leggero); her sister’s big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Camil); and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis (Diaz), land on her doorstep. The threesome is in need of a place to live after Javier’s outrageously wealthy father cuts them off and Jackie’s place is about to feel a whole lot smaller.

