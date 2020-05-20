God Friended Me, Tommy, Broke: CBS Boss on 2019-20 TV Show Cancellations

Why did CBS just cancel most of their new TV shows? Recently, network boss Kelly Kahl spoke with Deadline about the decision to cancel Broke, Carol’s Second Act, Tommy, and God Friended Me.

With the exception of God Friended Me, which wrapped its second season this spring, all the shows cancelled debuted during the 2019-20 season. CBS also cancelled Man with a Plan, which is currently airing its fourth season.

Speaking to Deadline, Kahl revealed it was a “tough” decision to cancel Broke, God Friended Me, Carol’s Second Act, and Tommy:

At the end of the day they weren’t doing the numbers we were hoping for, and despite liking them creatively, knowing timely decisions were upon us, we had to make tough calls to move on from those shows. You want to keep them all for another season; that’s what makes these calls tough. You invest a lot of time and effort and people put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into these shows, and when you have to say goodbye. It’s a tough call.”

What do you think? Did you watch any of CBS’ cancelled series? Would you have watched another season?