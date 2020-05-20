God Friended Me, Tommy, Broke: CBS Boss on 2019-20 TV Show Cancellations

Why did CBS just cancel most of their new TV shows? Recently, network boss Kelly Kahl spoke with Deadline about the decision to cancel Broke, Carol’s Second Act, Tommy, and God Friended Me.
With the exception of God Friended Me, which wrapped its second season this spring, all the shows cancelled debuted during the 2019-20 season. CBS also cancelled Man with a Plan, which is currently airing its fourth season.
Speaking to Deadline, Kahl revealed it was a “tough” decision to cancel Broke, God Friended Me, Carol’s Second Act, and Tommy:
At the end of the day they weren’t doing the numbers we were hoping for, and despite liking them creatively, knowing timely decisions were upon us, we had to make tough calls to move on from those shows. You want to keep them all for another season; that’s what makes these calls tough. You invest a lot of time and effort and people put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into these shows, and when you have to say goodbye. It’s a tough call.”
What do you think? Did you watch any of CBS’ cancelled series? Would you have watched another season?
It was a big mistake to cancel God Friended Me and Tommy. They were excellent shows, well written and acted. It is a disappointment….
I am so disappointed that God Friended Me has been canceled. My Grandmother and I looked forward to watching weekly. I hope that there is a chance for this decision to be reversed.
Loved God Friended Me & Tommy. These two better then FBI 1 & 2 and seal team and evil. just loss me as a CBS on all four of those shows. Really believe we need more shows like God Friended Me. It was a very uplifting show & had a very positive attitude. Plus Tommy had a great theme in their stories. Just a crying shame the decision you have made.
i like them all very much and would watch them ALL for another season. very very very sad on ur choice to cancel them. i esp LOVE God friended me. WE NEED THIS TYPE
OF SHOW ESP. NOW! i wish u would change ur mind, u know it didn’t help their ratings because u played around w/scheduling. 2 weeks on then one off, then a repeat, etc etc. etc. i’m very disappointed in what USED TO BE my favorite channel.
I am sorry they took Tommy off the air. It was interesting and well done.
Sad to see Tommy go.
Loved God Friended Me & Tommy. Really believe we need more shows like God Friended Me. It was a very uplifting show & had a very positive attitude. So sad to see it go. Tommy was very entertaining as well. Edie Falco did an amazing job portraying the first woman Police Chief of Los Angeles.
Tommy is the real deal. Should be renewed.
God Friended Me was original with clever plot lines. I find the excuse for cancelling it nonsensical. Tough decision, eh? Erroneous priorities is more like it.
Another Great New Show, Tommy, & they Cancel it. You get to the point you don’t want to start watching a New Show if they are going to Cancel it after One Season!! Really Loved Tommy!! Sorry to see it go!!
THEY NEED TO BRING GOD FRIENDED ME BACK FOR A NEW SEASON….GREAT SHOW