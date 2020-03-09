Will Miles uncover the truth in the second season of the God Friended Me TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like God Friended Me is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of God Friended Me here.
A CBS comedy-drama God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring. Set in New York City, the series revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father (Morton), a former reverend. Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He eventually accepts the request and starts digging into his new friend’s account, convinced it’s a hoax. He partners with journalist Cara Bloom (Beane) and gets additional aide from his sister Ali (Leslie) and his hacker pal, Rakesh (Sharma). Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.
God Friended Me on CBS
I LOVE THIS SHOW!! It’s one of the best that CBS has on. I love Miles and Cara. And of course the others as well. But they are my favorite. The show is an AWESOME show!!
Love this show as it gives me hope in this world of social media being used for the wrong purposes. The show also has a weekly element of suspense, and it doesn’t hurt that it keeps viewers focused on the fact that we need to believe in something larger than us, and something that requires faith. I do so hope that God Friended Me is renewed. I recently even purchased a God Friended Me tee on Amazon. Great show!
BEST SHOW EVER AND EVER!!!! PLEASE DO NOT CANCEL THIS WONDERFUL TV SHOW!!! WE NEED TO CONVINCE MORE PEOPLE THAT ” GOD ” IS THE ONLY WAY TO HAVE EVER LASTING LIFE!! ONLY THRU HIM CAN YOU RECEIVE EVER LASTING LIFE JUST BY ASKING!!! FREE !!
JUST BY ASKING !!!
this is a great show it needs to be re newed for a third season. great story lines very uplifting show in a time where we need more quality television. refreshing to see a show without violence or people jumping into beds or storage closets
Uplifting show in these not so uplifting times. Never miss an episode,keep it on we still do not know who is behind the God account!