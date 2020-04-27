Network: Showtime

Episodes: 96 (hour)

Seasons: Eight

TV show dates: October 2, 2011 — April 26, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin, David Harewood, Amy Hargreaves, Navid Negahban, Morena Baccarin, Diego Klattenhoff, Jackson Pace, and Morgan Saylor.

TV show description:

Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is a volatile CIA operations officer who’s been assigned to the Counterterrorism Center. She was recently recalled from Baghdad because she angered the Iraqi government.

Carrie is liked and trusted by her mentor and former boss, CIA Middle-East Division Chief Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). She’s only tolerated by her current boss, director David Estes (David Harewood). She previously had an extramarital affair with him.

While both men know Carrie very well, neither of them (nor anyone else at the agency) know that Carrie suffers from bipolar disorder. She is being secretly treated by her sister, psychiatrist Maggie Mathison (Amy Hargreaves).

Carrie hears a rumor from one of her contacts that an American POW (prisoner of war) has been “turned” into an al-Qaeda-trained terrorist. Soon after, she learns that American forces have found Marine platoon sergeant Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis). An expert sniper, Brody had been believed killed eight years earlier.

While the rest of the CIA and the political establishment believes Brody to be a war hero, Carrie is worried that he has been recruited and brainwashed by al Qaeda chief Abu Nazir (Navid Negahban) to act as a sleeper agent. She begins illegal surveillance of Brody’s home, hoping to substantiate her suspicions.

Back in America after so many years, Brody struggles to resume his domestic life. Believing that he was dead, his wife Jessica (Morena Baccarin) has been having a relationship with his best friend, Marine Captain Mike Faber (Diego Klattenhoff). In addition, Brody’s two children, Chris (Jackson Pace) and Dana (Morgan Saylor), are strangers to him. His readjustment is complicated by his erratic behavior.

Series Finale:

Episode #96 — Prisoners of War

Saul and Carrie’s final mission comes to a conclusion.

First aired: April 26, 2020.

