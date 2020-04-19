Network: CBS

Episodes: 42 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: September 30, 2018 — April 26, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton.

TV show description:

A drama series set in New York City, God Friended Me revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles Finer (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer (Morton), a beloved and longtime preacher at Harlem’s Trinity Church.

Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He ignores and declines the request but it keeps coming back so, out of curiosity, he accepts and the mystery deepens as he digs deeper into his new friend’s account.

He’s led to Cara Bloom (Beane), an online journalist who’s been struggling with writer’s block. Intrigued by Miles’ story, Cara joins him in investigating friend suggestions from “God” and they end up helping others in need — while learning things about themselves.

Miles and Cara are aided by Ali Finer (Leslie), Miles’ supportive sister. She’s a doctoral psych student by day and a bartender by night. Also lending a hand is Rakesh Singh (Sharma), Miles’ best friend and a sometimes hacker who needs some help on the social side of his life.

Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.

Series Finale:

Episode #42 — The Mountain

Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.

First aired: April 26, 2020.

