Network: CBS
Episodes: 42 (hour).
Seasons: Two.
TV show dates: September 30, 2018 — April 26, 2020.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton.
TV show description:
A drama series set in New York City, God Friended Me revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles Finer (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer (Morton), a beloved and longtime preacher at Harlem’s Trinity Church.
Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He ignores and declines the request but it keeps coming back so, out of curiosity, he accepts and the mystery deepens as he digs deeper into his new friend’s account.
He’s led to Cara Bloom (Beane), an online journalist who’s been struggling with writer’s block. Intrigued by Miles’ story, Cara joins him in investigating friend suggestions from “God” and they end up helping others in need — while learning things about themselves.
Miles and Cara are aided by Ali Finer (Leslie), Miles’ supportive sister. She’s a doctoral psych student by day and a bartender by night. Also lending a hand is Rakesh Singh (Sharma), Miles’ best friend and a sometimes hacker who needs some help on the social side of his life.
Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.
Episode #42 — The Mountain
Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.
First aired: April 26, 2020.
I can’t believe they would cancel this show. My husband & I look forward to watching it every Sunday, very entertaining & uplifting. And we all need that especially at this time.
I love “God Friended Me.” It’s a breath of fresh air. I have not been interested in any TV show for a long time. Murder and mayhem are depressing. GFM is so uplifting. I really like the cast. It has been consistently diverse in ethnicity. It’s a show about today and for today. Please keep “God Friended Me” on the air. Thank you.
I love it
One of the few shows that depicts & sets examples of caring, positive young people going the extra mile to help others. Something we need more of every day. Absolutely renew God Friended Me. Maybe the characters’ attitude & behavior will rub off on others.
Love this Show Do not cancel this show It is refreshing .
My husband and I look forward to watching these young people helping their fellow New Yorkers sort out their troubles. The characters are high spirited and hopeful;
the show is loaded with sweet nostalgia for a time when folks helped each other. We generally watch public television, never sitcoms, but this show grabbed us each week after the old faithful, 60 minutes. An uplifting series.
Definitely renew!!!!
Love this show. Hope it is not cancelled. I keep speading the word.
Love this tv series and is a life changing program. And would want more of this show in the months and years to come
Love this tv show and is a life changing series and would want more of God friended me
Hoping for many seasons of God Friended me!
Positive show! Looking forward to 2020-21 season
Awesome show. When there are so many ridiculous shows on T.V. there is finally a show that lifts you up and gives you hope through our God. Yes keep this show going PLEASE!
Modern life is WAY too complicated, which leaves little time to actively think about hope and miracles. For me this show is the latest (after Highway to Heaven, Joan of Arcadia, Eli Stone, Touched by an Angel, Ghost Whisperer, etc.) that often spotlights hope and miracles. Keep it going.