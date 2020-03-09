God Friended Me: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, God Friended Me was CBS’ seventh-highest-rated scripted series. Will viewers stick with it in season two or, will they move on to something new? Will God Friended Me be cancelled or renewed for season three on CBS? Stay tuned.

God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring. Set in New York City, the series revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father (Morton), a former reverend. Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He eventually accepts the request and starts digging into his new friend’s account, convinced it’s a hoax. He partners with journalist Cara Bloom (Beane) and gets additional aide from his sister Ali (Leslie) and his hacker pal, Rakesh (Sharma). Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season one of God Friended Me on CBS averaged a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.78 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an "*"). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the God Friended Me TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?