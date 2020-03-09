Menu

God Friended Me: Season Two Ratings

Published:

God Friended Me TV show on CBS: season 2 ratings (canceled or renewed for season 3?)In its first season, God Friended Me was CBS’ seventh-highest-rated scripted series. Will viewers stick with it in season two or, will they move on to something new? Will God Friended Me be cancelled or renewed for season three on CBS? Stay tuned.

God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring. Set in New York City, the series revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father (Morton), a former reverend. Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He eventually accepts the request and starts digging into his new friend’s account, convinced it’s a hoax. He partners with journalist Cara Bloom (Beane) and gets additional aide from his sister Ali (Leslie) and his hacker pal, Rakesh (Sharma). Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season one of God Friended Me on CBS averaged a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.78 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

jackie
Reader
jackie

Please renew this show. It’s good to see a show that isn’t violent or hateful; but is uplifting and inspiring as well.

March 8, 2020 12:14 pm
Jesse
Jesse

This and The Good Place…I watch religiously every Sunday and Thursday, respectively. TGP is done and over with, and its morality concepts make you think about how you live and act in your life. GFM is wholesome and is about helping other people, but I think Miles is also searching for his own truths, being the “Millenial Prophet” in his podcast. We all are in search of our own truths, and The Good Place and God Friended Me are 2 shows that somewhat make one think about their place and purpose here on Earth.

March 5, 2020 1:17 pm
Pipii Tupe
Pipii Tupe

Really like it we love to watch from the beginning until now. My family favorite every Sunday. More more.

March 2, 2020 4:28 pm
Pipii Tupe
Pipii Tupe

More more of God friended me please please. GOD friended me God friended me❤❤❤

March 2, 2020 4:22 pm
Diane
Diane

God friended me got me hooked on day one, when the show first came on TV. Please renew the show for a 3rd season.

March 2, 2020 6:55 am
Rich Mog
Rich Mog

Honestly, I believe God Friended me is unique to television these days. I am 72 years old and it is our households favorite TV Program. Interesting, touching Stories, about helping one another in life. A great role model

March 2, 2020 2:24 am
Edward Pollard
Edward Pollard

I love this show. I look forward to it every Sunday and am very disappointed when it has been preempted or otherwise replaced by some other show.

February 23, 2020 12:17 pm
Lisa Smith
Lisa Smith

Please!!! Renew!!! I love this show.

February 17, 2020 5:04 pm
Ginny
Ginny

God Friended Me is a bright spot on Sunday night. My family enjoys watching it together, and we hope it continues.

February 16, 2020 8:18 pm
Barbara Ford
Barbara Ford

I would be extremely disappointed if the company cancels GOD FRIENDED ME .I have watched it since the beginning and think it one of Very Few decent shows. It helps us think of God.

February 15, 2020 8:12 pm
Bob Shumaker
Bob Shumaker

If this show is not renewed for another season I will NOT be watching CBS for any reason.

February 15, 2020 6:09 pm
Bob Shumaker
Bob Shumaker

Definitely renewed for another season

February 15, 2020 6:08 pm
Wendy
Wendy

Please, please keep the show!!! Love it! I just thought they were on hiatus because of all the award shows and the super bowl. I’m so ready for more episodes of GFM.

February 15, 2020 10:19 am
