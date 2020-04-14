Menu

God Friended Me: Cancelled by CBS; No Season Three

by Jessica Pena,

Looks like CBS is unfriending God Friended Me. CBS just announced they’ve cancelled the TV show after two seasons, Deadline reports.

The revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God.” The cast also includes Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring.

The second season of God Friended Me is averaging a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.24 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo by down by 20% in viewership. That’s quite a dip in the ratings for the  CBS TV show

What do you think? Do you watch God Friended Me? Will you watch season three?


Paige
What!? No!!! What a shame, I love this show! It was so smart and well written. I’ll definitely miss it.

April 14, 2020 5:36 pm
Deb
Sad! We have watched all episodes, even when hard to know start time due to sporting events preceding the show. While the plots have been predictable I hope the finale isn’t!

April 14, 2020 4:39 pm
Samuel Carr
wonder how it will end (especially given the pandemic ending filming earlier than planned)

April 14, 2020 4:35 pm
Trisha
I LOVE THIS SHOW!❤️ I think part of the problem is it was always on after the football game and people didn’t get a chance to see it. I would record it but extend the recording time for two hours so I would get the whole shell. One of the few decent heart filled shows on TV. That’s probably the reason it is being canceled

April 14, 2020 4:31 pm
