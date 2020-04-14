God Friended Me: Cancelled by CBS; No Season Three

Looks like CBS is unfriending God Friended Me. CBS just announced they’ve cancelled the TV show after two seasons, Deadline reports.

The revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God.” The cast also includes Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring.

The second season of God Friended Me is averaging a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.24 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo by down by 20% in viewership. That’s quite a dip in the ratings for the CBS TV show

What do you think? Do you watch God Friended Me? Will you watch season three?