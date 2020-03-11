Vulture Watch
Is this TV series still heavenly? Has the God Friended Me TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of God Friended Me, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring. Set in New York City, the series revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father (Morton), a former reverend. Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He eventually accepts the request and starts digging into his new friend’s account, convinced it’s a hoax. He partners with journalist Cara Bloom (Beane) and gets additional aide from his sister Ali (Leslie) and his hacker pal, Rakesh (Sharma). Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of God Friended Me is averaging a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.26 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo by down by 20% in viewership. Find out how God Friended Me stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew God Friended Me for season three? At this point, based on the ratings, I think the series will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on God Friended Me cancellation or renewal news.
I know the actress cara before she was on tv and she’s not a good person. They should cancel before proof surfaces.
Please renew this show. It is a very rare option these days that is uplifting and not medical, law enforcement or reality based show. My wife and I look forward to watching each week. Will be greatly missed if cancelled.
I very much hope there is a season 3. After watching the March 8th episode, I am in. Can’t wait for the next episode.
It’s a really good show! It makes you feel good to watch it. There’s no violence or blood and guts. Just a message of hope, kindness and caring. Don’t we need more of that in this world? If the show is cancelled they’ll be even less…
no you cannot cancel god friended me its 21 century touched by an angel but more relevant to our times right now. I love thi show please please you cant cancel it its one of the best new shows out there say it isnt so please lol. its written so well and like i said its relevant to the times in our lives right now especially with losing faith and country divided i just love this show.
CBS has never used much common sense when it comes to extending good shows and keeping shows that should have never been on any network!!!!