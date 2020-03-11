Vulture Watch

Has the God Friended Me TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, God Friended Me stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, with Adam Goldberg and Jessica Lu recurring. Set in New York City, the series revolves around a thoughtful and outspoken podcaster named Miles (Hall). Miles is an atheist and that puts him at odds with his father (Morton), a former reverend. Miles’ life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. He eventually accepts the request and starts digging into his new friend’s account, convinced it’s a hoax. He partners with journalist Cara Bloom (Beane) and gets additional aide from his sister Ali (Leslie) and his hacker pal, Rakesh (Sharma). Miles is convinced that the “God” account is an elaborate hoax and is devoted to uncovering the truth. In the meantime, he’s playing along and, in the process, seeing his life changed forever.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of God Friended Me is averaging a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.26 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo by down by 20% in viewership. Find out how God Friended Me stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, God Friended Me has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew God Friended Me for season three? At this point, based on the ratings, I think the series will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on God Friended Me cancellation or renewal news.



