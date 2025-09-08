The Forsytes: PBS Releases Trailer for Upcoming Masterpiece Series

The Forsytes is coming to PBS in 2026, but Masterpiece viewers are getting their first look at the series now. A trailer for the period drama has been released. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Stephen Moyer, Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport, and Eleanor Tomlinson star in the series inspired by the novels by John Galsworthy. The content was last seen on the small screen in a miniseries in 2003.

PBS shared the following about the series:

“Your next period drama obsession is on the way. The Forsytes premieres on MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2026. This lavish reimagining of the Nobel Prize-winning tale of love, ambition, and betrayal follows the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London. Inspired by John Galsworthy’s celebrated Forsyte Saga novels, The Forsytes portrays events that take place before those covered in Galsworthy’s books. The stellar ensemble cast includes Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood) as the formidable matriarch Ann, Stephen Moyer (Sexy Beast, True Blood) as Jolyon Forsyte Sr., Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as Jo Forsyte Jr., Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Frances Forsyte, and Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day, Poldark) as Louisa Byrne. Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Ten Percent) stars as James Forsyte, Joshua Orpin (Titans) as Soames Forsyte, Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Irene Heron, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (This Is Going To Hurt, Miss Scarlet) as Monty Dartie.’ Josette Simon OBE (Anatomy of a Scandal) is Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, a wealthy heiress and friend of the Forsyte family, with Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way Of Water) as architect Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) as lawyer Isaac Cole. Susan Hampshire OBE (star of the 1967 BBC Forsyte Saga for which she received the first of her three lead actress Emmys), plays Lady Carteret.”

The trailer for the series is below.

