Marble Hall Murders: Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan Return for New Masterpiece Series on PBS

PBS is completing the trilogy. The network will air the new Masterpiece series, Marble Hall Murders, to follow up Magpie Murders and Moonflowers Murders. The series will begin filming in March.

Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan are returning for the new series. The pair star as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd and editor-turned-sleuth Susan Ryeland, and the series follows them as they investigate crimes.

PBS shared the following about the upcoming series:

“MASTERPIECE on PBS announced today that it has commissioned Marble Hall Murders, an adaptation of the third and final installment in best-selling novelist Anthony Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series. This is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed fan-favorites Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders, which premiered on MASTERPIECE in 2022 and 2024, respectively. It will be made by Eleventh Hour Films in association with Salt Films for MASTERPIECE PBS and the BBC. Marble Hall Murders is adapted by Anthony Horowitz and executive produced by Jill Green. Anthony Horowitz said: “I’m so happy to bring the team back – stars, director, producers and crew – for a third installment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series. I have a feeling this could be the best yet.” This series sees Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread) return as Susan Ryeland, a book editor who all too often finds herself involved in baffling murders. Returning to England, she is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer. “Pünd’s Last Case” is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu – but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the book and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger. Tim McMullan (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) reprises his role as Atticus Pünd, the literary detective who steps out of the books to help Susan unravel the real-life mystery. Who killed Miriam Crace, the most famous children’s author in the world? MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson said: “We are beyond thrilled to once again be partnering with Eleventh Hour Films to bring one of Anthony’s brilliant novels to life and to have Lesley and Tim return in their roles. The first two series were incredibly successful for us and we can’t wait for our audience to see Marble Hall Murders.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. Executive Producer Jill Green said: “Anthony has once again brought his unique and original perspective to the world of murder mystery. Marble Hall Murders completes the trilogy and the scripts and lead actors are once again at the top of their game.” Also returning are Rebecca Gatward to direct and Suzanne McAuley as producer. The series will begin filming in March in Dublin, Corfu and London. Additional cast to be announced at a later date. Marble Hall Murders is a co-production of Eleventh Hour Films for MASTERPIECE and the BBC in association with Salt Films, and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television and by PBS Distribution in North America.”

The premiere date for Marble Hall Murders will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this PBS series franchise? Do you plan to watch the new series when it arrives?