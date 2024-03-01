Miss Scarlet & The Duke: Season Five; PBS Masterpiece Series Renewed Without Title Character

PBS has renewed Miss Scarlet & The Duke for a fifth season, but the upcoming season will be without one of its stars. Stuart Martin is not returning to the series. Season four premiered in January. Due to the exit, the series will be retitled Miss Scarlet.

Starring Martin, Kate Phillips, Ansu Kabia, Andrew Gower, and Kevin Doyle, the series follows Eliza Scarlet both in her professional life as a detective and her personal life.

PBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

“MASTERPIECE on PBS has announced that Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall, The Crown) will return as Miss Eliza Scarlet for a fifth season of investigations, and the series will be retitled, Miss Scarlet. Stuart Martin, who played William “The Duke” Wellington in the previous four seasons will not return for Season 5. Martin notes, “It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through Rachael’s beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years. But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve. I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!” Miss Scarlet will welcome back many cast members from previous seasons, including Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps. Kate Phillips says, “I will miss working with my pal Stu every day, and know Eliza will miss her Duke, but I think the best is yet to come for her. I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Season 5.” Series creator Rachael New says, “We will miss our Duke but there is so much in store for Eliza – new crimes, new friends, new foes and new romance. We will be keeping her very busy!” Miss Scarlet Limited’s Patty Lenahan Ishimoto adds, “Duke’s departure brings a poignant shift to the series. One that allows for further creative evolution and for Eliza to face new challenges, forging ahead in a narrative landscape filled with suspense, crime-solving, and unexpected (platonic and romantic) relationships.” MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson says, “This new chapter in Eliza’s story is going to bring our audience more of what they’ve come to love about this series – mystery, humor, potential romance and most of all, Kate Phillips’ terrific performance as Miss Scarlet.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. Filming has begun on Season 5. Additional casting will be announced in due course.”

The premiere date for Miss Scarlet & The Duke season five will be announced later.

