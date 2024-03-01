Alex Rider: Season Three to End Freevee Series, Premiere Date and Photos Released

Alex Rider is returning for one more season on Freevee. The streaming service has announced a return date and released photos for season three. Season two aired on IMDb TV in December 2021.

Starring Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Marli Siu, Toby Stephens, Rakie Ayola, and Charithra Chandran, the spy drama is based on the novel series by Anthony Horowitz. Sofia Helin, Shelley Conn, Kevin McNally, and Jason Wong are joining the cast for season three. The upcoming season is based on the fifth novel in the series and features Rider going up against Scorpia.

Freevee revealed the following about the series in a press release.

“Amazon Freevee announced today that the third season of hit spy-thriller, Alex Rider will exclusively premiere on April 5. All eight episodes will be released on premiere day in the U.K, U.S., and Germany. Season Three will bring this chapter of Alex’s journey of self-discovery to a shocking conclusion on Amazon Freevee. Executive Producer and franchise author Anthony Horowitz said, “It’s been such a great experience seeing the fan reaction to the first two seasons of Alex Rider.” Horowitz continued, ‘I am thrilled this upcoming season will focus on Scorpia, as the story will lead Alex and viewers to question everything they’ve learned so far.” Executive Producer, Eve Gutierrez, shared, “We’re so excited to bring Anthony Horowitz’s fifth novel Scorpia to life with this upcoming season of the show, a personal favourite of mine and a huge turning point in Alex’s journey.” Gutierrez continued, “This season focuses in on how all of the characters have grown and evolved over the last few years, and we feel confident that fans will be gripped as Alex finds himself on the cusp of adulthood and torn between two dangerous organisations.” Based on the best-selling, global phenomenon book franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, Alex Rider is a London-based teenager who, unbeknownst to him, has been trained for the dangerous world of espionage since he was a child. Adapted from the fifth Alex Rider novel, Season Three sets the teenage spy on the tail of his greatest enemy: the elusive criminal network known as Scorpia. Under new leadership, the criminal cabal plan to extort the British Government using their catastrophic new super-weapon: ‘Invisible Sword.’ Free of The Department and aided by his closest friends, Tom and Kyra, Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all. Little does he know, his ties to both organisations run deeper than he ever thought possible. The third season of Alex Rider features the return of series stars Otto Farrant (Edge of the World, Mrs. Wilson) as Alex Rider, Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, Trigger Point) as Mrs. Jones, Stephen Dillane (The Outrun, Red Election) as Alan Blunt, Brenock O’Connor (The Split, Game of Thrones) as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Christopher Robin) as Jack Starbright, and Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love, Our Ladies) as Kyra Vashenko-Chao. As previously announced, new actors joining the cast this season include Sofia Helin (Lust, The Bridge) as Julia Rothman, Shelley Conn (Gen V, Bridgerton) as Laura Kellner, Kevin McNally (The Crown, Pirates of the Caribbean) as Max Grendel, and Jason Wong (Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, The Covenant) as Nile. Anthony Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, director Andreas Prochaska, and actor Otto Farrant. The series is distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television.”

More photos from Alex Rider season three are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Freevee series? Will you be sad to see it end?