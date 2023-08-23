Bosch: Legacy: Season Two Photos Released by Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy is returning soon for its second season. Amazon Freevee has released the first photos for season two of the series and revealed more about the new character Anthony Michael Hall will play in the drama, which is a sequel to Bosch. The streaming service has already renewed the series for a third season.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise G. Sanchez, the series is based on the books by Michael Connelly and follows former LAPD detective Bosch (Welliver) as he faces new challenges as a private investigator. Season 2 will focus on trying to find Maddie Bosch.

Per TV Insider, Hall will play Special Agent Will Barron who is described as “a political animal, both capable and savvy; he has worked the circuits of power in the bureaucracy for years. Hobbling the Russian Bratva while spearheading a task force could be a career-maker for him, so he takes a by-any-means-necessary approach to his case.”

The premiere date for Bosch: Legacy season two will be announced later. More photos for the season are below.

