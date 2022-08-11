Bosch: Legacy: Season Two; Max Martini to Recur on Amazon Freevee Series

Bosch: Legacy is adding to its cast for season two. Max Martini (The Unit, The Purge) is set to have a “heavily recurring role” in the Amazon Freevee series. Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise G. Sanchez star in the sequel to Bosch,

Based on the novels of Michael Connelly, Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. He finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney, Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). Without the badge, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in tech-forward gadget whiz Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Chang). Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie (Lintz) ventures into the world of the LAPD as a rookie patrol officer. She’s paired with Reina Vasquez (Sanchez), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer.

Deadline revealed more about the addition of Martini to the Freevee series:

Martini will play Detective Don Ellis, a hardened vice cop in the LAPD. He’s intelligent and fierce, and not above getting down and dirty with the criminals he polices to get the job done.

Bosch: Legacy was renewed for season two ahead of its launch in May. A premiere date and additional details about season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the addition of Martini to Bosch: Legacy? Have you enjoyed this sequel series?