Bosch: Legacy: Season Two? Has the Amazon FreeVee Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Amazon FreeVee subscription service, the Bosch: Legacy TV show is a sequel to the Bosch series which ran for seven seasons. Based on the novels of Michael Connelly, the show stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, and Denise G. Sanchez. The story follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. He finds himself working with one time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). Without the badge, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in tech-forward gadget whiz Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Chang). Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter Maddie (Lintz) ventures into the world of the LAPD as a rookie patrol officer. She’s paired with Reina Vasquez (Sanchez), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer.



Bosch: Legacy has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Amazon FreeVee will cancel or renew a show like Bosch: Legacy for season two. In this case, there’s no need to wonder because the show has already been renewed. I will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bosch: Legacy cancellation or renewal news.



