Cruel Intentions: Amazon Orders Series Based on Sarah Michelle Gellar Movie

Amazon has picked up a reimagining of Cruel Intentions. Amazon Freevee has been developing the series since 2021, but Deadline reports that the new series could land on Prime Video.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair starred in the 1999 film, and an earlier sequel series based on the film had Gellar’s involvement. It is unknown if any original cast members will be involved in this new series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

The series adaptation, set in Washington D.C., hails from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film. In this new incarnation of the premise, which is rooted in the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, two ruthless step siblings will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

A premiere date and cast for the new Cruel Intentions will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series? Have you watched the 1999 movie?