High Desert: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Dark Comedy Series Starring Patricia Arquette

High Desert is coming to Apple TV+ next month. The dark comedy series, starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette, tells the story of a woman who decides to change her life after her mother’s death. Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, and Rupert Friend also star in the new series. Eight episodes have been produced.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today announced the global premiere date for “High Desert,” and shared a first look at the new eight-episode dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters and Rupert Friend. Directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. “High Desert” follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman (“Nurse Jackie,” “Damages”), Katie Ford (“Miss Congeniality”) and Jennifer Hoppe (“Grace and Frankie,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Damages”), who also serve as executive producers. “High Desert” is produced in-house by Apple Studios, Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media. The project reunites Stiller with Arquette following “Severance,” “Escape at Dannemora” and the comedy classic “Flirting with Disaster,” and finds Stiller and Jay Roach back together again since their work on yet another legendary comedy trilogy “Meet the Parents,” “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers.”

