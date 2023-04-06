Seasoned: Showtime Orders Comedy Series Starring Spouses Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody

Seasoned is coming to Showtime. The cable channel has ordered the new comedy series starring spouses Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody. It is based on their lives and was co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.

The series follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple.

Showtime revealed more about the new series in a press release.

SHOWTIME announced today that it has greenlit the half-hour comedy pilot SEASONED, starring longtime married actors and recent viral sensations Mandy Patinkin (HOMELAND) and Kathryn Grody (The Lemon Sisters). The scripted comedy – inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship – is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin. JAX Media is producing the project for SHOWTIME, with pilot production set for July in New York City. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. SEASONED follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time. “Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Levine. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to SHOWTIME, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.” Patinkin has been nominated for seven Emmys, including four for his role as Saul Berenson on the acclaimed SHOWTIME series HOMELAND. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Chicago Hope, for which he also received a SAG Award nomination. In addition, Patinkin won a Tony for Best Featured Actor in Evita and has received two other Tony nominations along with seven Drama Desk noms. Recent credits from his extensive body of work include The Good Fight, Life Itself and Wonder. Grody is an award-winning actress and writer whose honors include a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for her play, A Mom’s Life, an Obie for Outstanding Featured Actress in Top Girls and an Obie for best ensemble performance in The Marriage Of Bette and Boo. Recent stage credits include A Model Apartment and 20th Century Blues. Among her screen credits are My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix, Quick Change, Limbo and Men With Guns. Produced by JAX Media, SEASONED is executive produced by Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardon, Ewen Wright, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody. The pilot will be directed by Ewen Wright and produced by Jake Fuller.

A premiere date and more details about Seasoned will be revealed later.

