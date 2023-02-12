Uncoupled: Season Two; Showtime Revives Cancelled Netflix Series Starring Neil Patrick Harris

Uncoupled has a new partner. Last month, we reported that the Netflix comedy series had been cancelled after one season. Now comes word that Showtime has picked up the show and renewed it for a second season.

A romantic comedy series created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, the Uncoupled TV show stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas. The story revolves around Michael Lawson (Harris), a successful New York City real estate agent who finds his world turned upside down when his partner of 17 years breaks up with him. A gay man in his late 40s, Michael discovers that the dating world has changed a lot since the last time that he was single. While he searches for a new partner and figures out his new life, he and his single business partner, Suzanne (Campbell), also help a wealthy client (Harden) who was recently dumped by her husband for a younger woman.

Uncoupled’s first season of eight episodes was released on Netflix in late July. In its first week of release, the comedy landed at number six on the streamer’s list of top 10 most-watched series with 26.52 million hours viewed. The series’ viewership dropped off in later weeks so Netflix cancelled it.

Now comes word that Showtime has ordered a second season of Uncoupled. The comedy is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios which, like Showtime, is part of Paramount Global. So, any future profits from the series will be kept in the corporation’s coffers.

As announced earlier this month, Showtime is set to merge with Paramount+ and will become known as Paramount+ With Showtime in both its linear and streaming forms. The company is going to focus on making franchises out of its popular titles, like Billions and Dexter.

The channel will also keep making “culturally diverse” shows, like Uncoupled. Deadline reports that, while shows like The L Word: Generation Q and The Chi have relatively small linear audiences, the series attract some of Showtime’s most loyal audiences. They have a high churn rate however because, thus far, there hasn’t been enough complementary programming to keep those viewers around year-round.

Additional details and a premiere date for new episodes of Uncoupled will be announced later. The second season is expected to be edgier and racier than the first season.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season of Uncoupled on Netflix? Are you glad that this cancelled series has been revived for a second season by Showtime?

