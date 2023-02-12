East New York: Kelly Hu (BMF) to Recur on CBS Police Drama Series

East New York is adding someone new to its cast. Kelly Hu (BMF, above right) is joining the CBS series which stars Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley.

The CBS drama revolves around the officers and detectives of the 74th precinct in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn. It’s a working-class neighborhood amid social upheaval while the early seeds of gentrification have been planted. Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Warren) is the newly promoted boss of the precinct who has family ties to the area. She’s determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives.

Deadline revealed the following about the role Hu will play:

She will play Allison Cha, a tenacious and straightforward political policy advisor brought into shadow Suarez (Jimmy Smits) to understand the day-to-day duties of the NYPD.

East New York has not yet been renewed for a second season by CBS. The network’s other two new dramas, Fire Country and So Help Me Todd, have already been renewed.

The East New York series currently airs on Sunday nights on the network and returns with a new episode next week.

