East New York, Fire Country, So Help Me Todd: CBS Orders Three New Drama Series

CBS is setting up its new line-up for next season and three new dramas will be filling the roster. For the 2022-23 season, viewers will see East New York, Fire Country (above), and So Help Me Todd on the network. These are in addition to the action-comedy True Lies reboot which has also been ordered by CBS.

CBS revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“EAST NEW YORK EPs/W: William Finkelstein, Mike Flynn

EP/D: Michael M. Robin (Skyemac Productions)

EPs: Christine Holder, Mark Holder (Wonder Street)

Co-EP: Andrew Maher (Skyemac)

STUDIO: Warner Bros. Television

LOGLINE: Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

CAST: Amanda Warren, Kevin Rankin, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schley and Olivia Luccardi FIRE COUNTRY (formerly known as “Cal Fire”) EPs/Teleplay Written by/Story Co-Written by: Tony Phelan & Joan Rater

EP/Story Co-Written by: Max Thieriot

EP/D: James Strong (pilot only)

EP: David Grae

EPs: Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed (Jerry Bruckheimer Television)

STUDIO: CBS Studios

LOGLINE: Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Inspired by Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in northern California fire country.

CAST: Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer SO HELP ME TODD (formerly known as “Untitled Mother/Son Legal Drama”) EP/Writer: Scott Prendergast

EPs/Showrunners: Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro

EP/D: Amy York Rubin (pilot only)

EPs: Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, Julia Eisenman (Stage 29 Productions)

STUDIO: CBS Studios

LOGLINE: Despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

CAST: Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo”

Premiere dates for the new shows will be announced later.

