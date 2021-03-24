FBI: International: CBS Orders New Spin-Off Series for 2021-22 Season

Executive producer Dick Wolf is getting another show on CBS. The network has ordered FBI: International to series, the third show in Wolf’s FBI franchise. The new series will air as part of the 2021-22 television season and will launch as part of a crossover event with season four of FBI and season three of FBI: Most Wanted. The latter two shows were both renewed today.

Here’s more information from CBS:

CBS ADDS A THIRD SERIES TO ITS SUCCESSFUL “FBI” BRAND FROM EMMY AWARD-WINNING EXECUTIVE PRODUCER DICK WOLF

CBS Original Series “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” Renewed for Seasons Four and Three, Respectively

The Network Gives Series Order to “FBI: International” for the 2021-22 Broadcast Season

“FBI: International” is Scheduled to Debut in a Crossover Episode of “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” Next Season

The CBS Television Network announced today the renewals of the CBS original series FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED for the 2021-2022 broadcast season and has given a series order to FBI: INTERNATIONAL, the third iteration of the successful “FBI” brand from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “FBI: INTERNATIONAL is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf commented. “The show runners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: INTERNATIONAL offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

FBI: INTERNATIONAL follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Haas will serve as showrunner.

FBI, FBI: MOST WANTED and FBI: INTERNATIONAL are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

The renewals of FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED join THE NEIGHBORHOOD, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA and THE EQUALIZER, which were announced previously.