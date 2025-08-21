Emily in Paris: Season Five Premiere Date and Photos Released by Netflix

Emily in Paris has its return date set. Season five of the series is set in December. Netflix announced the premiere date by releasing several first-look photos.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie star in the series, which follows American Emily as she lives and works in Europe.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming season:

All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere on December 18, 2025 Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.

More photos from season five are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch its fifth season?