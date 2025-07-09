Is It Cake?, Dinner Time Live: Netflix Announces Food Series & Specials

Is It Cake? is returning to Netflix with two new specials later this year, and the streaming service has announced more food-related series.

Check out all the details below:

Netflix is cooking up a fresh lineup of delicious programming that will satisfy every kind of craving. From a brand-new culinary competition to the return of beloved food-focused series, there’s something for everyone on the menu. Coming soon is Next Gen Chef, an all-new unscripted competition series spotlighting the future of food and the rising stars redefining the culinary world. Fan-favorite Is It Cake? is back with a triple helping of themed seasons – Is It Cake? Halloween, Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2, and an Is It Cake? Valentines special. And coming this August, Dinner Time Live with David Chang returns for its third season of fast-paced, live, food fun.

Next Gen Chef

Series Premiere Date: Fall 2025

Synopsis: Inside the world’s most prestigious culinary school, 21 of America’s hottest young chefs, under the age of 30, compete in a one-of-a-kind competition. The Culinary Institute of America has set a rigorous gauntlet of tests to find who is worthy of being crowned the leading chef of the next generation.

Executive Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Pip Wells and Tina Nicotera Bachmann for Alfred Street Industries; Michael Simkin, Erik Osterholm and Carrie Kaylor of Ultra Boom Media; LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of Fulwell Entertainment; Dr. Tim Ryan of the Culinary Institute of America

Production Companies: Alfred Street Industries, UltraBoom Media and Fulwell Entertainment

Format: Unscripted Series, 8×45-min episodes

Dinner Time Live with David Chang Season 3

Series Premiere Date: August 2025

Synopsis: Chef David Chang says, “99% of all cooking on television and social media is a lie,” and now he’s ready to show how it’s really done – live and unfiltered. From his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles, David creates a customized dining experience in real time for his celebrity friends with no swap-outs, no stylists, and no edits. It’s real cooking – mistakes and all. With co-host Chris Ying a.k.a. “The Voice of the Internet” lending his trademark insight and levity, this season invites viewers into the kitchen with a new offering, real-time interaction – including live Q&As and audience-driven decisions.

Executive Producers: David Chang, Chris Ying, Christopher Chen, Noelle Cornelio, Showrunner Brandon Monk, Jesse Ignatovic, Evan Prager and Dan Norris

Production Companies: Majordomo Media and Den of Thieves

Format: LIVE weekly

Previous guests include: Aziz Ansari, Lily Collins, Terry Crews, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Hannah Gadsby, Nikki Glaser, Tony Hale, Tony Hawk, Gabriel Iglesias, Lil Jon, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, Ralph Macchio, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, John Mulaney, Mandy Moore, Ashley Park, Seth Rogen, Maya Rudolph, Iliza Shlesinger, Sarah Silverman, Sofia Vergara, Steven Yeun and more.

Is It Cake? Halloween

Series Premiere Date: Fall 2025

Synopsis: Is It Cake? returns for a special Halloween season with Mikey Day and nine of the best hyper-realistic cake artists around! These talented new bakers try to trick celebrity judges with their spooktacular realistic cakes as they compete in a do-or-die competition to take home their share of the prize pot and the title of Is It Cake? Halloween champion! With tricks and treats at every turn, these frighteningly realistic cakes will leave you asking the ultimate question… Is It Cake?

Host: Mikey Day

Executive Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Andrew Wallace, Cat Sullivan

Production Company: Alfred Street Industries

Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2

Series Premiere Date: Winter 2025

Synopsis: Is It Cake? Holiday returns for another festive season with Mikey Day and six All-Star cake artists! Three Is It Cake alum and three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes. Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale. This holiday season the stakes, the bakes, and the cakes are better than ever!

Host: Mikey Day

Executive Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Andrew Wallace

Production Company: Alfred Street Industries

Is It Cake? Valentines

Series Premiere Date: February 2026

Synopsis: Cupid’s arrow has struck the Is It Cake kitchen for the first-ever Is It Cake? Valentines special! Three baking couples of master cake artists compete. Together, they tackle ALL NEW games, craft swoonworthy cakes, and attempt to fool the judges and each other! AND for the first time in Is It Cake history, there are games just for the viewer! With hearts pounding and money on the line, these couples are in for the sweetest date night of their lives!

Host: Mikey Day

Executive Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Andrew Wallace

Production Company: Alfred Street Industries”