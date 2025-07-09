Invasion: Season Three; Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Sci-Fi Series

Invasion has its return date set. Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for Season Three, accompanied by the release of three first-look photos.

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, Tara Moayedi, Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind star in the series, which follows an alien invasion through the eyes of several people.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Apple TV+ revealed the premiere date for the third season of “Invasion,” the sweeping sci-fi drama series from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The 10-episode third season will make its global return on Friday, August 22 on Apple TV+ with one episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through October 24, 2025. “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet. It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save the species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late. The third season of “Invasion” stars returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza and Enver Gjokaj, and introduces new series regular Erika Alexander. “Invasion” is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell. Following its global debut, “Invasion” has been hailed for “upping the ante” with each season as well as expert cinematography that “captures the beauty and eeriness” of an alien invasion. The first and second seasons of “Invasion” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.”

More photos from season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season three?