Shrinking: Season Three Renewal Set for Bill Lawrence Comedy-Drama on Apple TV+

The doctor is still in. Although season two of Shrinking premiered earlier this week, Apple TV+ has already renewed the comedy series created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel. The third season renewal announcement was made during a panel for the series at New York Comic Con.

Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller star in the Shrinking series. The series follows a therapist (Segel) who uses a unique approach to treating his patients.

Lawrence said the following about the renewal of the series:

“I’m so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material. I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added:

“It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill, Brett and Jason have created in Shrinking. We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gabby, Alice, Sean, Brian and Derek next as they continue on their moving, heartwarming and very funny journey in season three.”

The second season finale is expected to be released on Christmas. The premiere date for season three of Shrinking will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you checked out this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season three when it launches?