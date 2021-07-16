Network: Apple TV+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada, with guest Martin Short.

TV show description:

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, the Schmigadoon! TV show was created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

The story follows a pair of New York City nurses, Melissa Gimble (Strong) and Josh Skinner (Key). Their romance begins after a vending machine malfunctions and gives them all of its candy contents. But, over time, their relationship grows stale and they go on a retreat to rediscover their spark. While on a backpacking trip in the woods, they become lost and happen upon a stone bridge.

They cross the bridge and find themselves in a seemingly idyllic town called Schmigadoon, where everyone acts and sings like they’re in a classic 1940s musical. The next morning, when they try to depart the magical town, a leprechaun (Short) tells Melissa and Josh that they cannot leave until they find true love.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





