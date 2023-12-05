Central Park: Animated Comedy Series Cancelled, No Season Four According to Co-Creator Josh Gad

Central Park has been canceled after three seasons by Apple TV+. Per Deadline, the news was announced by series co-creator Josh Gad. Season three was released on the streaming service in 2022.

Starring Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci, the series follows the Tillerman-Hunter family through the eyes of Birdie. When an elderly heiress tries to buy all the land in Central Park to turn it into shops and restaurants, the family must fight to save the park while dealing with their issues.

When asked about the future of the animated series, he said, “Sadly, it’s done.” The animated series premiered in 2020 and aired 39 episodes during its three seasons.

