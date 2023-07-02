High Desert: Cancelled by Apple TV+; No Second Season for Patricia Arquette Comedy Series (Reactions)

Chances of a second season for Patricia Arquette’s newest show have dried up. Apple TV+ has cancelled her High Desert series, according to the actress and executive producer. The show was created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House.

A single-camera dark comedy series, the High Desert TV show stars Arquette, Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters, and Rupert Friend. Recurring players include Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Eric Petersen, Susan Park, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Eden Brolin, Carmine Giovinazzo, and Carlo Rota. In the story, Peggy Newman (Arquette) is an on-again-off-again addict. She decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother (Peters), with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. Peggy makes the life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

The eight-episode season debuted in May and finished being released on June 21st. Less than two weeks later, Apple TV+ has already decided to cancel High Desert. In a video message, Arquette broke the news that the comedy won’t be back for season two.

She said, “A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season. So I just wanted to let you know, we just found out that it won’t be coming back. So that’s a sad bummer for all of us. I just want to say, to all of the crew, love you guys. You were wonderful. And the writers and the actors … we just had a blast… Thanks to you all for watching. You can’t win them all. ”

Executive producer Ben Stiller, who has worked with Arquette on several projects in recent years, responded to her message and wrote, “Yes. We are all disappointed. Our entire High Desert cast was amazing and to all our fans, thank you for embracing this show. I LOVE Patricia Arquette, who gave an awards worthy performance. While we wish AppleTV had stuck with it, we’re grateful they made it and it is on the service. And unlike other streamers these days I’m told they will not be removing any shows. So you can enjoy the first season in perpetuity. And feel free to let them know you want more!!”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the High Desert TV series on Apple TV+? Are you disappointed that the show won’t be back for a second season?

