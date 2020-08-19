Ted Lasso: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Comedy Series

It’s a score for Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ has renewed the comedy sports series for a second season. The first season debuted on Friday, August 14th, with a trio of episodes.

The Ted Lasso TV show was developed by star Jason Sudeikis, with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The rest of the cast includes Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Stephen Manas, Colin Blyth, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Bradley Wj Miller, Jade Mitchell, Bronson Webb, Jeremy Swift, and Nick Mohammed. The show revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport. The show’s title character first appeared in 2013 comedic promotional videos for NBC Sports.

Here’s the Apple TV+ announcement about season two:

Apple’s breakout hit comedy “Ted Lasso” scores season two pick up On the heels of the premiere of Apple’s buzzworthy hit series “Ted Lasso,” the acclaimed comedy watched by fans around the world has scored a 10-episode second season set to debut next year. The fourth episode of the sports smash comedy will premiere globally this Friday, August 21 on Apple TV+. In this week’s new episode, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hosts the team’s annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster). Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports. The premiere and renewal of “Ted Lasso” follows Apple TV+ landing an historic 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations across six hit programs, including “The Morning Show,” “Beastie Boys Story,” “Defending Jacob,” “Central Park” and more, a milestone for a new streaming service in its first year. Following its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 107 awards nominations and 26 wins and accolades in only nine months. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.1 For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr. 1 One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

What do you think? Do you like the Ted Lasso TV show on Apple TV+? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season?