Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Cancelled by Netflix, No Season Seven

The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj TV show won’t be returning with new episodes. The host revealed that the Netflix comedy talk show had been cancelled after six seasons and 40 episodes.

Debuting in 2018, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj sought to “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity” as well as humor. Host Minhaj explored topics like the role of Amazon in the United States economy, America’s continued reliance on oil, immigration policies, free speech and social media, censorship in China, student loans, and drug pricing.

Last year, Patriot Act picked up a Peabody Award, an Emmy Award, and three Webby Awards. The sixth and final season of eight episodes was delayed due to the COVID-10 pandemic. The installments were released between May 17th and June 28th of this year.

Minhaj announced the show’s demise on social media:

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

Existing episodes will continue to be available for streaming on Netflix. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is the latest in a line of talk shows that have aired and been cancelled on Netflix. They include Chelsea, The Break with Michelle Wolf, and The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.

