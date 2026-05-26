Baywatch: FOX Unveils First Teaser Video for Sequel Series Coming in 2027

Baywatch is coming to FOX in early 2027, and the first preview for the series has been released. According to Deadline, Stephen Amell shared the teaser on his Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.

Production of the 12-episode first season is currently happening in Los Angeles and will be completed in July. Amell, Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, and Livvy Dunne are featured in the teaser. Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Noah Beck also star in the series. David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak are reprising their roles from the original series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“On the rebooted Baywatch, the wild child Hobie Buchannon (Amell) from the original series is now a Baywatch captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch (played by David Hasselhoff in the OG series). Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie (Jessica Belkin), the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later. The preview is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell)

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Do you plan to watch the FOX sequel series?