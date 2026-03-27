Fear Factor: FOX Announces Two-Part Special Hosted by Johnny Knoxville

Fear Factor: House of Fear just wrapped its first season on FOX earlier this week, but the network wants more. FOX has announced a two-part special set to air next month and hosted by Johnny Knoxville. Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear will have its contestants try to go 48 hours without sleep.

FOX shared the following about the special:

“Hosted by Johnny Knoxville, the iconic reality competition ‘Fear Factor’ is coming back with a two-week special event designed to push contestants further than ever. Welcome to “Fear Factor: 48 hours of Fear”! Six contestants will compete in five epic challenges, with one critical catch… absolutely no sleeping! Only one contestant will conquer their fears and walk away with the grand prize and the right to say, “Fear is not a factor!” “Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear” premieres with part 1 on Thursday, May 14 (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) and part 2 on Thursday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) on FOX.

The sneak peek for the special is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this Fear Factor special on FOX in May?