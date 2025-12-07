The Masked Singer: Season 14; FOX Teases 2026 Return of Singing Competition Series

The Masked Singer is finally returning to FOX with a brand-new season. New episodes of the singing competition series arrive on the network in January.

Season 14 has big themes planned for the competition, and viewers can expect some huge unmaskings. FOX shared the following about the series’ return:

“The Masked Singer is BACK! The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition returns for its monumental 14th season, premiering Wednesday, January 7 at 8/7c on FOX.

Season 14 takes its beloved themed episodes to new heights, celebrating some of the most recognizable and nostalgic moments in pop culture history. Fans will be transported through time and fandom with themed nights inspired by the legendary sci-fi universe of “Star Trek,” the iconic ’90s teen comedy “Clueless,” and the beloved animated heroes of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” The season also dives into the epic love story from the blockbuster film franchise “The Twilight Saga,” channels the ultimate girl power with a “Spice Girls” celebration, and brings the joyful, colorful world of “Care Bears” to the stage.

Adding to the excitement, the competition will take a daring turn with “Fear Night,” featuring none other than Fear Factor: House of Fear host Johnny Knoxville, who joins as a special guest to deliver clues – and a few creepy crawlies – in true Masked Singer style.

In addition, the season will include a special musical anthology episode, “Ozzfest,” honoring the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. The tribute will feature an appearance by Kelly Osbourne (formerly the Ladybug), who joins the show to pay heartfelt homage to her father and his iconic career and long lasting impact on the history of music.

This season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more unpredictable than ever, as 18 brand-new costumes hit the stage – each bringing their own flair, mystery, and vocal power. This season boasts the most decorated contestants in the show’s history, and an unprecedented unmasking that will send shockwaves through the competition!

Season fourteen features some of the most imaginative and outrageous costumes yet, including EGGPLANT, PUGCASSO, QUEEN CORGI, SCARAB and THE CROISSANTS!

Returning to the stage are beloved host Nick Cannon and fan-favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora – ready to guess, laugh, and celebrate another season of incredible performances.”