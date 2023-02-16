The Masked Singer: Season Nine Viewer Votes

More surprise guests are hiding under extravagant costumes in the ninth season of FOX’s The Masked Singer TV show on FOX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Masked Singer is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of The Masked Singer here.

A FOX mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season nine, the costumed characters will take part in themed episodes including Opening Night, ABBA, New York, DC Superhero, Sesame Street, 80s Night, Country, Movie Night, and Space. Guests this season include Damar Hamlin and Jennifer Nettles.





