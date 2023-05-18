Would I Lie to You?: Cancelled, No Season Two Renewal for CW Comedy Series

It seems that The CW doesn’t think Would I Lie to You? is so funny. The network has cancelled the series so there won’t be a second season on the network.

A comedy panel game show, the Would I Lie to You? TV series is based on the British series of the same name and is hosted by Aasif Mandvi. In each episode, Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees each lead a team of celebrity guests. In various rounds, the teams are tasked with determining who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction. They ask questions and watch body language to determine which stories are outrageous but true, and which are completely made-up. The first season’s celebrity guests include Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Andrea Martin, Julie Klausner, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally, Chris Gethard, Dulcé Sloan, and Preet Bharara.

Airing on Saturday nights, the first season of Would I Lie to You? averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 285,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The show’s first season of 13 episodes aired last year, from April until July. It was one of The CW’s lower-rated series so, though it’s likely cheap to produce, the cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise. TVLine reports that the show may be shopped to other outlets.

