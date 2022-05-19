Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 19; 2022-23 Renewal for CW Improv Series

Colin, Wayne, and Ryan will have to stay on their toes. The CW has renewed the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show for an 11th season. This will be the show’s 19th season overall, including the eight seasons on ABC and ABC Family.

A long-running comedy improv series, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler and each episode typically features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Tyler doles out points to the performers and she then declares a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 18 (the 10th on The CW) include Heather Ann Campbell, Jeff Davis, Keegan-Michael Key, Nyima Funk, Greg Proops, Heather Anne Campbell, Kevin McHale, and Laila Ali.

Airing on Saturday nights, the 18th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 584,000 viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Just 10 new episodes have aired so far this season and it appears that The CW may be holding back some installments in preparation for 2022-23. The network has announced that two original episodes of Whose Line will be airing each Friday night this fall. The series will be paired with Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

