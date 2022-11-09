Network: ABC, The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: 20
TV show dates: August 5, 1998 — December 15, 2007, July 16, 2013 — TBD
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Drew Carey (host), Aisha Tyler (host), Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Laura Hall, Linda Taylor, Greg Proops, Brad Sherwood, Chip Esten, Cece Worrall-Ruben, Kathy Greenwood, and Denny Siegel.
TV show description:
This comedy improv show consists of a panel of four performers who create characters, scenes and songs on the spot — in the style of short-form improvisation games.
Topics for the comedy segments are based on either audience suggestions or predetermined prompts from the host. The style of the games are varied and some feature all four performers, while others involve one or two.
Between games, the performers sit in four chairs facing the audience. The performers who are not involved in a game remain in their seats where they observe and laugh along with the rest of the audience.
Episode #TBD
This TV series has not ended yet.
First aired: TBD
Pleeeze!! Continue with Whose Line is it Anyway!!
It lifts so many people such as myself, who need the laughter this show provides. It is our medicine needed in our current world. Each comedian as well as Aisha Tyler and musicians, are some of the best assemblies of talent joined together. Nothing else in this time slot can provide the medicine that this show provides. Please keep this GREAT show going!!
Thank you!!
Love this show.
Looks like another hit for the beginning of the season. Full of fun and laughter. Congratulations to the whole cast.
LOVE this show and trying to surprise my better half with tickets to be in the audience. Anybody know how order them if you are out of state?
Whose Line is the best show on the tube period. The cast is extraordinarily funny and Aisha is absolute glib and gorgeous. I promise to watch every show on the CW if you keep WLIIA on the air!
Love Whose Line. Such talented performers. Wayne is an awesome singer and physical actor. Love the Canuck, Colin and Greg and Skip, Ryan, Aisha.
I love this show. Makes me laugh out loud every time and brightens my day! So happy it’s not cancelled
I love “whose line is it anyway” I hope it’s never cancelled. I think the stars are awesome and super talented.
Whose Line is a fantastic show. It should never be cancelled.
Yes I will to continue watching, Whose Line is it Anyway. This show stills makes me laugh. I hope it goes on forever, at least until Colin starts growing hair. Just kidding Colin. I feel your pain.
One of the best,if not The best comedy shows on television. Everyone is beyond great!
Absolutely one of the best, if not the best, comedies on television!
Ryan and Colin should be in the Comedy Hall of Fame.