Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Network: ABC, The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: 20

TV show dates: August 5, 1998 — December 15, 2007, July 16, 2013 — TBD

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Drew Carey (host), Aisha Tyler (host), Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Laura Hall, Linda Taylor, Greg Proops, Brad Sherwood, Chip Esten, Cece Worrall-Ruben, Kathy Greenwood, and Denny Siegel.

TV show description:

This comedy improv show consists of a panel of four performers who create characters, scenes and songs on the spot — in the style of short-form improvisation games.

Topics for the comedy segments are based on either audience suggestions or predetermined prompts from the host. The style of the games are varied and some feature all four performers, while others involve one or two.

Between games, the performers sit in four chairs facing the audience. The performers who are not involved in a game remain in their seats where they observe and laugh along with the rest of the audience.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This TV series has not ended yet.

First aired: TBD

