Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 18 Ratings

For the first time in The CW’s history, the network is programming a Saturday night schedule. Whose Line Is It Anyway? appears to be the perfect show to lead the night but, will the series’ ratings grow or shrink? Could Whose Line Is It Anyway? be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 19 (the 11th on The CW)? Stay tuned.

A comedy improv series, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler and each episode typically features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Aisha will dole out points to the performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 18 (the 10th on The CW) include Heather Ann Campbell, Jeff Davis, Keegan-Michael Key, Nyima Funk, Greg Proops, Heather Anne Campbell, Kevin McHale, and Laila Ali.

For comparisons: Season 17 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 858,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



